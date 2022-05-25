Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”
At least this isn’t one more “red line” of the type that the U.S. draws and that international thugs then run over.
Biden has been right to help arm Ukraine against the Russian invasion, a parallel he drew in his remarks about Taiwan this week.
But our relationship with the Republic of China on Taiwan is much deeper and the danger from Communist China even graver.
Ever since the butcher Mao conquered the mainland, the U.S. has assisted the free Chinese on Taiwan. American liberals and international businesses celebrated when President Nixon went to the mainland. It has taken decades for Americans to wise up to the fact that the Communist Chinese haven’t changed and won’t change. They are out not only to eat our lunch but to expand their dangerous reach in Asia and across the Pacific.
The so-called “strategic ambiguity” of not specifically saying that we would come to Taiwan’s aid is itself dangerous. It encourages the Communists and concerns our partners in Japan and South Korea.
Far better was the plain English of Ronald Reagan, who let the world know that he considered the Soviet Union to be an evil empire. No one would dare “walk back” Reagan. Biden again raises hopes and then disappoints.
