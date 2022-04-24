We were saddened to read of the passing of John DiStaso, whose reporting on government and politics for our newspapers for many years and later for WMUR-TV was a credit to New Hampshire and his profession.
DiStaso was diligent, fair, and accurate. He covered state and national politics for decades and to this day we don’t know if his own political leanings were left, right, or center.
He kept his opinions to himself, which is not to say that he didn’t hold politicians of all stripes to account. He was not nasty or mean-spirited in doing so, but he wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and he wasn’t bowled over by the trappings of power.
He interviewed presidents in the Oval Office, governors in Concord, and diners in coffee shops. All were treated the same.
DiStaso was proud of his Italian roots and tough New Jersey upbringing, He was prouder still of his wife, Diane, and his two sons. We join them in mourning his loss, and in remembering a life well lived.
New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…
Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.