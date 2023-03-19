There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.

One thought was that we simply run the mayor’s photo with the words “good riddance” beneath it.

Friday, March 17, 2023

‘Conservative’ House? New taxes is a bad look

Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Buckling up: No mandate, gov. says

Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?

Snow days: It’s in the contract

It snowed in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a lot. Many schools were closed but some of those opted for a remote learning day rather than no school at all.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

School uniforms: A modest proposal

Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Pappas pockets: Hand is always out

We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?