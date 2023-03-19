There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.
One thought was that we simply run the mayor’s photo with the words “good riddance” beneath it.
There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.
One thought was that we simply run the mayor’s photo with the words “good riddance” beneath it.
A colleague, defending the mayor’s tenure, said that was too harsh an assessment. Instead, he argued, we should write, “It could have been worse.”
We might have gone either way but a longtime and close observer of Manchester and its politics impressed us with her own assessment.
The thing that strikes her the most about pretty much all those who choose to seek and serve the city is this. Their political battles are bloody and sometimes raw, for certain. But unlike in a lot of other municipalities big and small, in New Hampshire and elsewhere, the common denominator here is the love and passion and pride for Manchester that they all possess.
We’ll go with that.
Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.
Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?
It snowed in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a lot. Many schools were closed but some of those opted for a remote learning day rather than no school at all.
Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.
In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’
In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t running for President — unless he is.
Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.