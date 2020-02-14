Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.
Wageling sent Manchester resident Trevor Phillips to prison for 10 to 20 years for his leading role in an operation involving more than 2.7 pounds of fentanyl. That’s enough lethality to kill an awful lot of people. It was, the judge noted, by far the largest such amount in her 10 years on the bench.
Phillips’ public defender asked for a lighter sentence and said his client had accepted responsibility for his actions. Phillips himself asked for mercy, “so I can get home to my kids.”
What Phillips was “responsible” for was an operation that was the largest involving fentanyl in state history; and would have brought him large profits at the expense of lives.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s drug task force was responsible for his capture and Judge Wageling is responsible for a fair sentence. We can only hope that Phillips and others like him who deal in death will learn something from all this.