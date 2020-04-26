Since we are taking a whack at overly-partisan Democrats today, we won’t spare the rod for Republicans.
Superior Court Judge David Anderson, sitting in Hillsborough County last week, issued what we considered a sound ruling in deciding that Gov. Chris Sununu has the authority to okay emergency federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. A week earlier, we thought the judge erred in a ruling regarding voter eligibility.
It happens that the voting ruling favored Democratic Party interests while the emergency funding order favored Republican Sununu over Democrats on a legislative committee. We didn’t see any partisanship by the judge on either matter.
State Republican Party pooh-bahs were quick to pounce on the judge for the voting ruling. Their complaint? The guy was appointed by a Democrat, therefore he is a Democratic judge.
We heard no such complaining from the GOP side on the same judge’s spending ruling. Then again, we haven’t seen the press release praising his fine work. Perhaps it’s still in the mail.