Since we are taking a whack at overly-partisan Democrats today, we won’t spare the rod for Republicans.

Superior Court Judge David Anderson, sitting in Hillsborough County last week, issued what we considered a sound ruling in deciding that Gov. Chris Sununu has the authority to okay emergency federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. A week earlier, we thought the judge erred in a ruling regarding voter eligibility.

It happens that the voting ruling favored Democratic Party interests while the emergency funding order favored Republican Sununu over Democrats on a legislative committee. We didn’t see any partisanship by the judge on either matter.

State Republican Party pooh-bahs were quick to pounce on the judge for the voting ruling. Their complaint? The guy was appointed by a Democrat, therefore he is a Democratic judge.

We heard no such complaining from the GOP side on the same judge’s spending ruling. Then again, we haven’t seen the press release praising his fine work. Perhaps it’s still in the mail.

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Editorials

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

Friday, April 24, 2020
Editorials

More 'shovel-ready?' Nothing but big spenders in D.C.

Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either reque…

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Editorials

A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Friday, April 17, 2020
Editorials

COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020