It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
Good for Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, sitting in Hillsborough County, for kicking that argument to the curb earlier this month.
The state law in question has to do with teachers or other personnel in how they deal with unruly or out-of-control students. While that law, reasonably applied, is designed to protect students, it can also intimidate teachers who are trying to protect the child from harming himself or others. No doubt there are classroom days when some teacher wishes she were back in a 19th century one-room Candia schoolhouse, where the new teacher gained quick student obedience by dramatically placing his pistols on his school desk.
Judge Temple zeroed in nicely on his target.
“Simply put,” he wrote, the law “has no bearing on the legality of the district’s mask mandate. The plaintiff’s argument to the contrary is based on a twisted and tortured reading of the statute. It is an affront to children who have actually been subject to unnecessary and dangerous physical restraints while at school.”