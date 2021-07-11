It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

Good for Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, sitting in Hillsborough County, for kicking that argument to the curb earlier this month.

The state law in question has to do with teachers or other personnel in how they deal with unruly or out-of-control students. While that law, reasonably applied, is designed to protect students, it can also intimidate teachers who are trying to protect the child from harming himself or others. No doubt there are classroom days when some teacher wishes she were back in a 19th century one-room Candia schoolhouse, where the new teacher gained quick student obedience by dramatically placing his pistols on his school desk.

Judge Temple zeroed in nicely on his target.

“Simply put,” he wrote, the law “has no bearing on the legality of the district’s mask mandate. The plaintiff’s argument to the contrary is based on a twisted and tortured reading of the statute. It is an affront to children who have actually been subject to unnecessary and dangerous physical restraints while at school.”

Friday, July 09, 2021

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…

Walking back Biden: A fulltime job, it seems

The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spe…

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.