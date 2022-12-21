To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
Friend and foe alike admired Reardon for her ferocity and her fiery wit. Many said so when news spread of her passing last week.
She could have been a successful corporate lawyer but she was much more interested in causes and helping people than in big fees. She was a Manchester kid who went to Central High and whose mom had served on the school board. Mom was not shy in speaking out. Neither was daughter.
Reardon found her niche as legal counsel and policy expert for Jeanne Shaheen. She was indispensable to Shaheen’s successful runs for and time in office as governor and then U.S. senator. She was also a Shaheen family friend and confidante and our condolences go especially to that extended family.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.