To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Friend and foe alike admired Reardon for her ferocity and her fiery wit. Many said so when news spread of her passing last week.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Friday, December 16, 2022

Biden message: NH can send it

Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.

Pot on the roads: Sobering study

Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Be careful: Beneath the beauty

New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.

A toke tax: Money for everything!

Proponents again pushing pot for New Hampshire are apparently toking different varieties themselves. Either that or the pot of gold at the end of their rainbow is too big to lift.

Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022