Now that he has gone out on a limb and signed one important bit of legislation, we hope Gov. Chris Sununu can thwart another.
We admit that we didn’t know New Hampshire was without an official state spider. Shame on us. How have we managed without one for the past two centuries?
Fortunately, the third graders from Hollis Elementary have New Hampshire’s back. Thanks to the kids, Phidippus audax is now on the job. While some call it common, the Hollis kids know it as the Daring Jumping Spider. It has forward-facing eyes (good for keeping tabs on presidential primary status), great stereoscopic vision, and it hunts its food, rather than finding it on the web. It is also a great-looking bug.
What really bugs us, however, is the legislative effort to mess with the state political calendar. Unlike the spider gap, New Hampshire has long had primaries for state offices. From time immemorial, they have been held in September, after summer is about over, the kids are back in school, and the grownups are, if reluctantly, paying attention to serious issues.
Efforts to advance primary contests to either August or June may be convenient for some politicians but the system works fine for voters. We hope the governor finds a way to spike the change.