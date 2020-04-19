It is a good thing for Michele Wall that Justin Scamman knows a few things about trees. He used to own a tree removal company and his big save last week was removing Mrs. Wall before the tree came a-calling.
Mrs. Wall resides in a mobile home at Exeter’s River Landing complex. Correction: she DID reside in that home until the huge pine tree, weakened by Monday’s high winds, broke apart and crashed through the ceiling.
Scamman, senior property manager at the complex, said he could tell by the popping sounds coming from the tree that it was about to fall. He took action.
“You just have that gut feeling,” he told Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber. “You have to just not think and act. That’s kind of what I did. I couldn’t have it on my mind knowing what could have happened.”
He knocked on Mrs. Wall’s door, grabbed her, and pulled her out. The tree took over 30 seconds later.
We do like stories with happy endings. Nice work, Mr. Scamman.