It is a good thing for Michele Wall that Justin Scamman knows a few things about trees. He used to own a tree removal company and his big save last week was removing Mrs. Wall before the tree came a-calling.

Mrs. Wall resides in a mobile home at Exeter’s River Landing complex. Correction: she DID reside in that home until the huge pine tree, weakened by Monday’s high winds, broke apart and crashed through the ceiling.

Scamman, senior property manager at the complex, said he could tell by the popping sounds coming from the tree that it was about to fall. He took action.

“You just have that gut feeling,” he told Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber. “You have to just not think and act. That’s kind of what I did. I couldn’t have it on my mind knowing what could have happened.”

He knocked on Mrs. Wall’s door, grabbed her, and pulled her out. The tree took over 30 seconds later.

We do like stories with happy endings. Nice work, Mr. Scamman.

Sunday, April 19, 2020
Friday, April 17, 2020
It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.