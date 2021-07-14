Speaking of names in the news, Gov. Chris Sununu wants the youth detention facilities that bear his family name in Manchester to be “blown up.”
It is unfortunate that the troubled center, formerly the Youth Development Center and once known as the state’s Industrial School, when revamped was renamed in honor of former Gov. John Sununu. A monumental lack of attention by state agents allegedly allowed repeated sexual violence against boys held there dating back decades. Lawsuits and criminal cases will, unfortunately, keep the center name in the news for years to come.
But that is no reason to, as Chris Sununu said this week, “demolish the building, blow it up.”
The governor said he doesn’t see “that building being repurposed with the right positive energy.” He wants the building razed and the property put up for sale to private development.
Hold on, Governor. The state put $29 million into a new structure in 2006. It ought not be “blown up” without a careful assessment of its value and potential uses. The multi-acre property, which parallels the Merrimack River, is a true gem. Private development may bring the highest price at auction but the state and Manchester should carefully consider best uses and long-term benefits before putting up a “for sale” sign.