Speaking of names in the news, Gov. Chris Sununu wants the youth detention facilities that bear his family name in Manchester to be “blown up.”

It is unfortunate that the troubled center, formerly the Youth Development Center and once known as the state’s Industrial School, when revamped was renamed in honor of former Gov. John Sununu. A monumental lack of attention by state agents allegedly allowed repeated sexual violence against boys held there dating back decades. Lawsuits and criminal cases will, unfortunately, keep the center name in the news for years to come.

But that is no reason to, as Chris Sununu said this week, “demolish the building, blow it up.”

The governor said he doesn’t see “that building being repurposed with the right positive energy.” He wants the building razed and the property put up for sale to private development.

Hold on, Governor. The state put $29 million into a new structure in 2006. It ought not be “blown up” without a careful assessment of its value and potential uses. The multi-acre property, which parallels the Merrimack River, is a true gem. Private development may bring the highest price at auction but the state and Manchester should carefully consider best uses and long-term benefits before putting up a “for sale” sign.

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Friday, July 09, 2021

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…

Walking back Biden: A fulltime job, it seems

The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spe…

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.