One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
An American prosecutor noted their treatment here was “in stark contrast to the cruelty, inhumanity and indiscriminate violence” of ISIS.
U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh described Jim Foley and his fellow victims as “pillars of courage and kindness on the front lines of a perilous conflict.”
“They risked their lives to shine a light on the darkest corners of the globe and to help others most in need.”
Foley’s parents, Dr. John and Diane Foley of Rochester, have fought bravely and tirelessly to bring to light how Americans taken hostage abroad are often abandoned by our government and how their murderers are not brought to justice. The foundation they created (jamesfoleyfoundation.org) after their son’s 2014 execution has helped with this effort.
After the guilty plea by Alexanda Kotey last week, Diane Foley said, “This accountability is essential for anyone who kidnaps or unjustly detains Americans abroad, if our country wishes to ever deter hostage taking.”
These times have hardly been America’s finest hour. But the persistence and determination of the Foleys are a candle in the darkness.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?