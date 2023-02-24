The debate over New Hampshire’s bare-minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, $290 bucks for a 40-hour week, is nearly an annual event with a predictable plot and familiar players.
Nobody doubts New Hampshire is the wrong place to make ends meet earning a minimum wage. Through available government benefits, religious and secular giving and good neighbors, most won’t starve and will have access to health care and a place to live.
As a practical matter, few prefer this life. They work their way out of it and into a better circumstance in a great state. New Hampshire aces every livability metric. It’s not a bad proposition, and it’s worked well for generations.
As Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Dan Innis, R-Bradford, pointed out, the average hourly wage in New Hampshire is $30.12 an hour and the average entry-level wage is $14.86 an hour. If you can find a teen these days in Bedford willing to babysit for $7.25 an hour you’ve got a keeper.
A $13 higher minimum wage might have caused some businesses to trim payroll to accommodate higher costs, but more likely would have kept their workers and passed the cost on to already inflation-battered consumers. And when the dollar buys less, the poor suffer most.
A higher minimum wage is not a panacea for poverty. It’s political theater, like the Ice Capades coming to town. Improving education, job training, and a favorable business environment attract the investments that sustain our prosperity.
Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.
