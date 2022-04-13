Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.
This idea ranks right up there with the idea of selling marijuana at the same venues. No doubt someone is even now moving to change the state motto to Live Free and High.
There is nothing wrong with New Hampshire selling liquor. It’s one of the states that does so directly and it has profited very nicely, thanks to sound marketing and smart retail locations. Prohibition was a bust and isn’t coming back.
The state liquor operation is one of the reasons why New Hampshire has avoided a state income or sales tax. Indeed, we imagine the broad base tax fans are overjoyed to have the optics of the state competing with Christ and the Pilgrims to sell more bourbon.
State Sen. Bob Guida, R-Warren, had it right in opposing this idea. “Some days are sacred,” he said. “People who want that liquor can buy it on another day.”
We trust that Gov. Chris Sununu has his veto pen at hand.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…
Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…
In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…