State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existing Police Standards and Training Council to better address misconduct.
Sen. Carson appears to agree, saying that making the council’s work more transparent may be able to fit the bill, and that building a new bureaucracy might entail a bigger “bill” than the Legislature is likely to accept.
A new commission headed by Attorney General John Formella was appointed specifically for the purpose of figuring out how to best address misconduct issues. Sen. Carson is a member, as is Londonderry Police Lt. Mark Morrison. He, too, questions the need for building a new wheel.
Accountability is key, to be sure. That includes accountability to the taxpayer on keeping New Hampshire from being hamstrung, and bankrupt, by more and bigger government.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.