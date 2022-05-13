Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher position than it already faces.
The people of Gilford still don’t know what happened to cause Chief Anthony Bean Burpee to resign, after months of being on paid “administrative leave” while the AG conducted a criminal investigation. The AG still hasn’t said what the investigation found and who might be involved. No charges have been forthcoming.
Now it is Litchfield. This time the Litchfield selectmen won’t even say whether there is an investigation involved. But a request from WMUR-TV did reveal that Chief Ben Sargent has been on leave since January. He will return to his post next month.
What is going on here? How can the people have any confidence that their elected town officials are doing their jobs correctly when not only the reasons for such decisions, but often the decisions themselves, are kept secret?
“Move along, nothing to see here” may be a winning formula for tinhorn dictatorships, but it is not how the public’s business should be handled in New Hampshire.
