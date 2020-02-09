It didn’t take quite as long as we had thought it might have last week, but the knives are again out for the New Hampshire Primary.
Last Monday’s mess in Iowa was all the excuse some critics needed to conflate the quirky and confusing caucus process with our state’s primary. The two are clearly different.
But Iowa does offer some of the same grassroots campaigning opportunities. And despite the delay in determining the outcome, it seems that Iowa Democrats liked Bernie and Buttigieg better than Biden. One might think that backers of those first two would take offense at the derisive national party dismissal of Iowa’s result.
No matter. Neither Iowa nor New Hampshire fits neatly into a politically correct system that would design candidate selection contests by arbitrary quotas and big names. New Hampshire, we are told, is like Iowa, too old and too white to matter.
We should be lucky, we guess, that reparations are not being demanded and that registered Democrats and independents here aren’t being rounded up and sent to reeducation camps to be force-read copies of the Boston Globe.
That Massachusetts paper last week confessed its own sins by denouncing the New Hampshire Primary and vowing that it never more will use its overwhelming influence to play “kingmaker alongside New Hampshire voters” by endorsing a primary candidate.
Okay, then.