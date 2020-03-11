Good for the Manchester Junior Monarchs youth hockey program for moving quickly on the matter of one of its coaches getting into a physical altercation on the ice with a referee.

Video of the incident shows the coach leaving his bench, going out on the ice, and throwing punches at the referee. No matter what may have preceded it, that’s inexcusable.

Youth sports should be about building teamwork and discipline, not how “adults” act like children (especially in full view of the real children) when provoked.

The incident happened last Saturday. By Monday, the coach had been dismissed. Good for the Junior Monarchs. We hope this incident is used as a teachable moment so that the kids understand that rough play on the ice doesn’t extend to taking punches at the refs.

Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

'Law-abiding' convict: Brooks needs to stay behind bars

Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

ACLU favors the dark: Won't explain county jail, ICE issue

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.

Buckle up or else: Is 'Live Free or Die' being replaced?

If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?