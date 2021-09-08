The Rotary remains a part of the fabric of Manchester and proceeds from the car show and its other fund-raising events support several local scholarship and youth camper programs, and its members regularly volunteer. It remains true to its motto of “Service Above Self.”
Some other wheels will be gathering this Sunday and you can help them support the Salvation Army in helping kids this Christmas.
Yes, Labor Day is barely in the past and December is a long ways off, but what the Army does (with help, too, from the Union Leader Santa Fund) at Christmas doesn’t happen overnight.
The long line of motorcycles will start the run at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Department of Safety on Hazen Drive, Concord. It will end with the delivery of new toys at HK Powersports, 1354 Hooksett Road, Hooksett.
You don’t need a motorcycle to drop by. You and the kids might enjoy seeing big guys on big bikes hugging big teddy bears, etc. And you can join them by bringing a new, unwrapped toy. We hear Santa might put in an appearance as well.
The NHMRO puts a lot of effort into this. We thank them for it.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.