Poor Annie Kuster. She certainly got a bad reaction to her vaccine shot.
The governor didn’t single her out, but when Chris Sununu accused members of a do-nothing Congress of cutting the line in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Kuster had no place to hide.
Not that she was trying. She had issued a press release about getting the shot, clearly not anticipating the blowback. She said she was doing it as an example for her constituents.
To be fair, Kuster may have underlying health conditions that put her at risk. She noted that her doctor had advised her to get the shot. But that is true for a lot of Americans.
One condition of which she and too many others in Washington clearly suffer is “Tin Ear,” i.e., the inability to understand how they are viewed these days by the general populace.
As one unemployed lady said in response to the new stimulus package, the Washington politicians think $600 is a lot of money — for the little people.
Whether by lucky timing or deliberate choice, New Hampshire’s other U.S. Rep., Chris Pappas, and U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan chose not to be vaccinated at this time. Hassan didn’t say when she would get one. Pappas, wise beyond his years, said he would wait until the general population can get the shots.
We bet Kuster is smacking her forehead and thinking, “Why didn’t I say that!”