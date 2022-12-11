The Executive Council’s two-week postponement in the sale to a developer of the massive Laconia State School property makes sense.
Now the deal needs to be laid out for all to see, and the councilors and the public must get answers to quite a few questions.
The secrecy of this proposal and its developer has been troublesome and unnecessary from the start. State Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus may have done his due diligence in recommending the Infinite Equities Group but it was pretty late in the game before the firm and its principal were publicly identified. Before that, interested parties may have been told to keep their lips zipped regarding project details.
Once the identity of the developer, Infinite Equities Group, was revealed, it soon followed that Laconia would be by far the largest project the group has ever undertaken.
Moreover, according to the New Hampshire Bulletin online news service, group principal Robynne Alexander is three years behind schedule on a much smaller Manchester project on Elm Street and is in dispute with an investor there.
This is no small deal for either Laconia or New Hampshire. It is more than 200 acres of land overlooking Lake Winnisquam. The developer would be paying $21.5 million for it. She plans a huge housing development, including single-family, condominiums, town houses and apartments (including “workforce housing” units, which need to be price-defined).
It would be nice if all parties had a pretty high level of confidence that the plan is sound and the developer can fulfill it.
If that takes more than two weeks for the council, so be it.