You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
So one might assume that the story has to be made up. That’s the one about the man losing out for a Bay State school district post because he addressed two women as “ladies.”
But it’s true. Vito Perrone says he had his superintendent job offer rescinded because he used that “microaggression” in an email to the Easthampton school board chair person and an executive assistant.
According to Perrone, his use of the term was made even worse because, he was told, as an educator he should have known better.
Perrone was contrite, saying he grew up in a different time where terms such as “ladies” and “gentlemen” were signs of respect. Rather than dump him for the job, he said, this was an opportunity for a “teachable moment.”
Spoken like a true 21st century woke person whose pronouns are available on request.
It’s probably too late, even though a bunch of “parents” (sorry if the term offends anyone) has rallied ’round the gentleman.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”