The pandemic hasn’t left a lot to cheer for on campus this year but the University of New Hampshire has something Granite Staters can get behind today.
Today (Sunday) at noon, the UNH men’s soccer team competes in the NCAA national tournament. (Streaming on www.NCAA.com.) The team has won three straight America East championships and was good enough this year to get a bye in the NCAA first round.
As a feature in our Friday sports section notes, UNH has a French connection on the team. They may not be in quite the same league as Lafayette, but French players Victor Menudier and Paul Mayer have been instrumental in bringing hope and victory to New Hampshire. Go, Blue!