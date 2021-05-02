The pandemic hasn’t left a lot to cheer for on campus this year but the University of New Hampshire has something Granite Staters can get behind today.

Today (Sunday) at noon, the UNH men’s soccer team competes in the NCAA national tournament. (Streaming on www.NCAA.com.) The team has won three straight America East championships and was good enough this year to get a bye in the NCAA first round.

As a feature in our Friday sports section notes, UNH has a French connection on the team. They may not be in quite the same league as Lafayette, but French players Victor Menudier and Paul Mayer have been instrumental in bringing hope and victory to New Hampshire. Go, Blue!

Sunday, May 02, 2021
Friday, April 30, 2021
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Great Scott: Strong new GOP voice

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina gave the official Republican response to President Biden’s address this week. If the GOP ever hopes to recover from its 2020 losses, it will keep Scott in the spotlight.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Helping others: CO Egan pays it forward

It was good to read that Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris Egan is on the mend from a serious snowmobile accident earlier this year. It’s even better to read that CO Egan is “paying it forward” in appreciation of what others with acute physical problems face down every day.

Sunday, April 25, 2021
Critical Race Theory: HB 544 isn't the answer

There is much wrong with New Hampshire House Bill 544, currently attached to state budget legislation. It would supposedly stop the propagation of such divisive concepts as “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) in public classrooms or in private work spaces.

BIA misses point: No criticism of CRT

The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire was right to oppose HB 544 (see related editorial). Government shouldn’t be telling private companies what they can and cannot address with their employees.

Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny's jailer

One of the more uplifting moments of World War II happened this day in the spring of 1945. On April 25th in Torgau, Germany, and elsewhere nearby, Soviet and American troops met, cutting remaining German resistance in two. Hitler would take his own life less than a week later in the rubble o…

Friday, April 23, 2021
Pot in the car: Getting high on the highway

We don’t know what intoxicant or drug may have impaired a wrong-way driver on the Everett Turnpike last Friday night week. But the result — two young lives lost — is another reminder of what a potentially deadly weapon we wield whenever we get behind the wheel.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An odd choice: Manchester’s school board

We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?

Sunday, April 18, 2021
Manchester murals? Clean up the graffiti instead

Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap un…

Oh no, snow! Can locusts be far behind?

Judging from the official notifications from New Hampshire’s very own Office of Homeland Security last week, along with robocalls from power companies telling us to charge our batteries or head for higher ground, one would think that New Hampshire has never before had to deal with snow in April.

Friday, April 16, 2021