Ahead of the summer boating season, the U.S. Coast Guard released in late May its 2022 report on recreation boating safety in America and it’s an interesting read.

The primary takeaway? Most deaths and injuries on the water are highly preventable. Operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout and excessive speed are the top four causes of accidents, accounting for 1,079 of 2,222 injuries and 171 of the 636 deaths in 2022.

Friday, June 30, 2023

January 5th: NH's independence day

Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Labels: Fighting party gridlock

If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Biomess: Making an evergreen boondoggle

Green energy sounds so good that — like “organic”, “non-fat” and a legion of marketing terms before them — it’s slick and a good way to sell whatever for a bit more than it’s worth.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Dublin’s choice: Police and school safety

The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…