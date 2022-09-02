Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.
We refer not to the fruits of the search conducted in early August but to the volume of material returned to the national archives back in January and more handed over to the FBI in June. According to the August affidavit, there were several boxes of highly-classified papers found in those two batches.
Note National Intelligence Director Avril Haines’ letter last week to lawmakers. She reported that her office is working with the Justice Department to “facilitate a classification review” of the sensitive documents that had gone to Mar-a-Lago.
Haines’ wrote that her agency will lead an assessment of the “potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents.”
Well, gee, shouldn’t such an assessment have begun last January? When the National Archives notified the Justice Department, did neither think it relevant to notify the Office of the Director of National Intelligence?
Created in 2004 in the aftermath of 9/11 and missteps leading up to the second Iraq war, the DNI‘s mission “is to lead intelligence integration and forge an intelligence community that delivers the most insightful intelligence possible.” It sought a 2023 budget appropriation of $67.1 billion to carry out that mission.
Is no one running the show in Washington these days?
