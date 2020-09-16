Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case regarding release of the so called “Laurie List” or more formally the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.”

In short, this is a list of police officers who have some conduct that has raised credibility issues. The list is maintained by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office so that criminal defendants in cases involving these cops can be properly notified of that fact in preparing their defense.

The plaintiffs in this case include a number of New Hampshire news outlets (including this newspaper) and the New Hampshire ACLU.

We have long argued that police officers are engaged in public work and information such as the names on the Laurie List should rightly be considered public information. A Superior Court judge generally agreed with that assessment but the Attorney General’s office has appealed to the Supreme Court. They argue that the list falls under the “personnel” file exemption to the Right-to-Know Law.

This is absurd, the list is not an individual officer’s personnel file but a list of individuals with issues significant enough that due process for defendants requires disclosure. Not knowing whom these officers are, their alleged infractions, and where they may currently be working undermines the credibility of all the good, hard-working police officers in the state. Public trust in police is at a crucial juncture. Making this list public will help to rebuild the distrust that secrecy has created.

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Editorials

Joseph Pepe: A loss for CMC

The news of the pending retirement of Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Pepe is bittersweet. He richly deserves time to spend with his family and we wish him all the best, but his departure (next June) will be a big loss for CMC.

Friday, September 11, 2020
Editorials

September 11th: May we never forget

It has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001, seared into America’s soul a terrible reminder that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If the United States is to remain that land of liberty, it must always be on guard, in big ways and small, against those who would deny us our freedom.

Editorials

USS Thresher: The People deserve truth

In April of 1963 the USS Thresher departed the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for dive trials following an overhaul. The nuclear-powered boat launched as the fastest and quietest sub in the depths of the Cold War.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Editorials

Slim pickings: Little to turn out for Tuesday

Primary elections are coming up on Tuesday. With no serious opposition, the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation awaits Republican foes in November. The same holds for Gov. Chris Sununu, who awaits a Democratic opponent. But judging from the primary campaigns thus far, there isn’t a…

Editorials

Presidential debates: Scully a solid choice

Presidential debates are often more memorable for their fluff or gaffes rather than their substance. John F. Kennedy looked healthier than Richard Nixon (even though it was JFK who had an undisclosed chronic disease).

Editorials

Primary colors: 'Get off our lawn'

We still like our pick of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the last presidential primary here. Imagine how lively a debate between her and President Trump would have been.

Friday, September 04, 2020
Editorials

Masks in Manchester: No reason for a mandate

  • Updated

New Hampshire has been relatively fortunate with the viral pandemic, for a lot of reasons. One, we are a small state in terms of population. Two, several of our counties are sparsely populated and even in the southern counties, we are not packed together in large urban settings.

Editorials

Schools and COVID-19: Positive tests are inevitable

News flash: COVID-19 cases are going to pop up in New Hampshire schools and colleges as classes resume, slowly, this month. Be prepared to hear or read about them, as Gov. Chris Sununu has promised transparency on the issue. That is a wise course to take so that parents and the general publi…

Sunday, August 30, 2020
Editorials

Exeter Police: Not the mask police

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days.

Friday, August 28, 2020