Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

However, the argument on behalf of Jesse Brooks was hardly credible. Brooks, his lawyer said, has been “law abiding” ever since he went to prison.

Well then, by all means, let him out! So what if he plotted with his father and other hired men to lure handyman Jack Reid to a Deerfield barn where he was murdered, with a sledgehammer? Young Brooks should be given credit because he is now “law abiding.”

This puts us in mind of an earlier, equally hideous criminal named Edward Coolidge. He brutalized and killed a teenager named Pamela Mason in Manchester and went to prison, where he repeatedly applied for parole based on his having been a “model prisoner” while behind bars.

As this page noted at the time, being a “model prisoner” is nice, but it is also what should be required of convicts. “Law abiding” or not, those who commit vicious crimes should expect to be punished.

The state opposes Brooks’ request. It argues that he played a “significant role in orchestrating Jack Reid’s murder. In turn, he was appropriately sentenced to 15-30 years in prison,” it argued in court last week.

The state also noted that, “the defendant’s crime has not lessened in severity and his sentence is nominal in comparison to the death sentence he helped hand down to Mr. Reid.”

We expect the court will side with the state on this, giving Brooks time to continue his role as a law-abiding prisoner.

