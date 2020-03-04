Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.
However, the argument on behalf of Jesse Brooks was hardly credible. Brooks, his lawyer said, has been “law abiding” ever since he went to prison.
Well then, by all means, let him out! So what if he plotted with his father and other hired men to lure handyman Jack Reid to a Deerfield barn where he was murdered, with a sledgehammer? Young Brooks should be given credit because he is now “law abiding.”
This puts us in mind of an earlier, equally hideous criminal named Edward Coolidge. He brutalized and killed a teenager named Pamela Mason in Manchester and went to prison, where he repeatedly applied for parole based on his having been a “model prisoner” while behind bars.
As this page noted at the time, being a “model prisoner” is nice, but it is also what should be required of convicts. “Law abiding” or not, those who commit vicious crimes should expect to be punished.
The state opposes Brooks’ request. It argues that he played a “significant role in orchestrating Jack Reid’s murder. In turn, he was appropriately sentenced to 15-30 years in prison,” it argued in court last week.
The state also noted that, “the defendant’s crime has not lessened in severity and his sentence is nominal in comparison to the death sentence he helped hand down to Mr. Reid.”
We expect the court will side with the state on this, giving Brooks time to continue his role as a law-abiding prisoner.
Monday, March 02, 2020
What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Monday, February 24, 2020
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.