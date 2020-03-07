One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.
Yet Democrats in Concord, a majority in both legislative houses, are trying to kill two golden geese with one stone. The vehicle? Mandatory “paid family leave” for pretty much all private sector employees.
The mandatory part goes against the New Hampshire tradition of letting employers decide what benefits to offer workers. Businesses know a heck of a lot better than state politicians what they need to succeed and whether or how much leave to give their employees.
Likewise, in an economy where workers are in high demand, individuals have quite a bit to say about where they wish to work and which benefits mean the most to them.
But Democrats in Concord think they know better. Their bill requires companies to offer 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. Differing circumstances could make this a burden not only for the state’s many small businesses but for larger ones as well. It makes much more sense to let the private sector sort out its own issues.
An equally bad part of this family leave bill is the method of paying for it. Supposedly to lessen the burden placed on employers, the bill proposes a tax on the workers, equal to a half of 1% of their wages.
In English-speaking countries, this is called an income tax. But Democrats, speaking in tongues, deny that this is so.
A leading sponsor, state Sen. Dan Feltes, is among the deniers. He has good reason to fudge the facts. He is running for governor this year and claims to have taken the pledge to veto any state sales or income tax. With this family leave income tax, Feltes is trying to have his cake and tax it, too.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, is also running to keep that job. Unlike Feltes, he takes the pledge to heart. It is why he vetoed a mandatory leave bill last year and no doubt will do the same again.
