Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.

The so-called “gender identity” movement is attempting to turn night into day and ignoring basic biology. To be sure, there are some mixed-up and confused adolescents who think (or are encouraged to do so) that they were born in the wrong body. In very rare cases, nature seems to have slipped up. We feel for individuals in such circumstances and hope for the best.

But to turn the world upside down in order to (supposedly) accommodate the very few is just wrong. Stories are now coming to light about youngsters who regret having allowed themselves to be hormonally or physically “changed,’’ and wish they could start over.

The interference with girls’ and women’s sports on behalf of the transgender movement is an issue that remains very much undecided the world over. It is being debated at Olympic levels, where women are losing competitions to men who “self-identify” as female.

Yet the New Hampshire House Education Committee has apparently the wisdom to decide the matter, voting 13 to 6 to kill a bill that would protect girls’ sports for girls only. For shame.

Sunday, March 01, 2020
Friday, February 28, 2020
Editorials

Buckle up or else: Is 'Live Free or Die' being replaced?

If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Monday, February 24, 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Editorials

Primary praise: George Will's words of wisdom

  • Editorial

Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…

Editorials

Civics down the tubes: Not knowing basics is dangerous

  • Editorial

The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Editorials

How about the charters? Manchester Proud should embrace them

  • Editorial

The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Monday, February 17, 2020
Editorials

How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

  • Editorial

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.