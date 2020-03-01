Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
The so-called “gender identity” movement is attempting to turn night into day and ignoring basic biology. To be sure, there are some mixed-up and confused adolescents who think (or are encouraged to do so) that they were born in the wrong body. In very rare cases, nature seems to have slipped up. We feel for individuals in such circumstances and hope for the best.
But to turn the world upside down in order to (supposedly) accommodate the very few is just wrong. Stories are now coming to light about youngsters who regret having allowed themselves to be hormonally or physically “changed,’’ and wish they could start over.
The interference with girls’ and women’s sports on behalf of the transgender movement is an issue that remains very much undecided the world over. It is being debated at Olympic levels, where women are losing competitions to men who “self-identify” as female.
Yet the New Hampshire House Education Committee has apparently the wisdom to decide the matter, voting 13 to 6 to kill a bill that would protect girls’ sports for girls only. For shame.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Monday, February 24, 2020
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Monday, February 17, 2020
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.