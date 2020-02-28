It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
A day before one House committee voted to end New Hampshire’s one-of-a-kind voluntary seat belt position, another one voted to make it harder for pesky parents to know what kinds of non-education surveys are being used on their kids.
With some outrageous questioning of, for instance, grade school kids’ sex habits coming to light in recent years, the last Legislature adopted a law that requires that parents be asked for their approval before surveys are distributed to children.
Apparently, parents are making use of the law and some are saying thanks, but no thanks, to the invasive surveys. Democrats and special-interest groups are now trying to change that law.
Instead of a parental “opt in,” parents would have to “opt out.” While the language of HB 1459 has been mollified somewhat, the question of why change the law at all remains.
The bill’s proponents say that under the current law, it is difficult for them to receive some federal funding, which is based on surveys. To which we say, that’s a shame. Either change your survey so that it is not objectionable to parents, or find another way to function.
