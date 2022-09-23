Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, we note, was appointed to the court by Maggie Hassan. If Maggie makes it back to the U.S. Senate, perhaps she will advance Messer to the federal bench.
“In loco parentis” used to mean that the school stood in for a child’s parents during the school day. Teachers were to act, if necessary and within reason, in the parents’ place. If Johnny was carving his initials into Freddy’s skull, the teacher could and should say, “Now play nice, Johnny.”
Today it seems that some public schools are acting “mucho loco.”
It shouldn’t surprise anyone why so many parents are looking for a way out of public schools for their children. They are schooling at home or in parochial schools or in public charter schools that have not, for the most part, succumbed to the left wing takeover of public education.
The left resents and resists this parental rebellion. That’s why many Democratic candidates here in New Hampshire oppose and are pledged to kill the new education vouchers that help some parents to pay for school choice.
These are the same politicians who find favor with public teacher unions, which oppose any interference with their dictates. Voters will want to take this into consideration in the upcoming legislative election.
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…