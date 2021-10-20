We aren’t addressing the issue of whether legislators should be allowed to participate remotely. With the proper precautions, we think they should meet in person. That matter is now before the court.
That issue aside, if costs can be kept minimal, it is a plus to provide a means for citizens remotely to see and hear how the sausage is being made at the State House. It was put well this week in a letter to legislative leaders.
“The State House is the people’s house, and public input and the right to know are critical components of New Hampshire’s legislative process.”
That right to know is one reason why news organizations such as our own exist. But observing the people’s business isn’t meant to be our exclusive province. It is the people who have a right to know how the people’s business is done.
Today’s technology has shown that people can access that business from their workplace or living room (if broadband is available). Fixed cameras in hearing rooms can avoid production costs. Shedding more light on the people’s house is a good thing.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …