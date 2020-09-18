House Speaker Steve Shurtleff doesn’t find it funny that empty beer cans were found in the trash at Wednesday’s legislative session, held at the UNH ice rink in Durham.

Finding beer bottles on a college campus isn’t that rare but if the drinkers were indeed legislators it might explain why some of them weren’t wearing masks during the session.

Not wearing masks at an indoor meeting where the average age must be north of 60 is rude, and none too bright. But even ruder in what Shurtleff called a “hallowed” chamber was the disrespect of some of his fellow Democrats who refused to stand for the national anthem.

Their presumed protest over America’s shortcomings might be appropriate at a civil rights march. But at a legislative session, it comes off as a cheap political stunt.

Legislators who wish to make change, or protest the lack thereof, have the ability to try to do so with their voices and votes. They should stick to that.

