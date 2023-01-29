Some hard lessons that a complacent public continue to fail to grasp are playing out yet again in New Hampshire schools.
In Manchester, not one but two principals have been placed on leave with absolutely no reason given to parents, taxpayers, or fellow educators.
This is unfair not only to the public. It is unfair to the two elementary school principals, Jenny Lynch of Webster and Christopher MacDonald of Parker-Varney. MacDonald has apparently been away from his desk for months. Webster parents found out about Lynch last week.
Per usual, the school district says it can’t comment due to “privacy concerns.” But what of the concerns of parents? Of voters and taxpayers? Too often, these situations end with the educator leaving the district with a secret agreement. How is the public to determine if their school officials did the right thing here? “Trust us” just doesn’t cut it.
School boards and the state Board of Education need to revise this confusion. When a principal is put on leave parents should be told whether this is a medical leave or an involuntary leave. If it’s the latter, the public should be told how long the leave is likely to last — and be updated if it continues for months. Most important, no matter how the involuntary leave ends, the public should be told the reasons for it. If that requires a change in the contract these public employees sign when hired, so be it.
Parents and voters need to know how the people they elect and appoint are dealing with matters concerning their children.
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.
Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…
The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.