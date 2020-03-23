Our news editor has had it with stories and features that, while completely unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, are somehow stretched out of all proportion in order to reference the disease. We are with him, 100 percent.
Have you heard the one about the dugout Indian (Native American) canoe from Squam Lake that has now been time-dated to somewhere in the early 17th century? Bet those people didn’t have to contend with viral epidemics.
Actually, there’s a chance that even at that early date some New World explorers may have failed to practice social distancing and infected the natives with something. But the canoeists didn’t carve any notice of this into the vessel discovered in 1939 on the bottom of Golden Pond.
Yet the dugout, now in the care and keeping of the Holderness Historical Society, does in its own way speak to the troubled times we are now facing.
Crafting a dugout was no easy task. A tree had to be felled and then painstakingly scraped and burned and then hollowed out some more (without power tools). But it had to be done. The builders needed transportation. They needed food (not all the fish were caught with weirs at Weirs Beach).
In short they needed to survive, that will to live being — then as now — the driving force of mankind. Some might even say it is a God-given force. It is what has brought us through previous challenges and will, no doubt, get us through the current one.
Just make sure you don’t overfill your teepee with TP.