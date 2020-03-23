Our news editor has had it with stories and features that, while completely unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, are somehow stretched out of all proportion in order to reference the disease. We are with him, 100 percent.

Have you heard the one about the dugout Indian (Native American) canoe from Squam Lake that has now been time-dated to somewhere in the early 17th century? Bet those people didn’t have to contend with viral epidemics.

Actually, there’s a chance that even at that early date some New World explorers may have failed to practice social distancing and infected the natives with something. But the canoeists didn’t carve any notice of this into the vessel discovered in 1939 on the bottom of Golden Pond.

Yet the dugout, now in the care and keeping of the Holderness Historical Society, does in its own way speak to the troubled times we are now facing.

Crafting a dugout was no easy task. A tree had to be felled and then painstakingly scraped and burned and then hollowed out some more (without power tools). But it had to be done. The builders needed transportation. They needed food (not all the fish were caught with weirs at Weirs Beach).

In short they needed to survive, that will to live being — then as now — the driving force of mankind. Some might even say it is a God-given force. It is what has brought us through previous challenges and will, no doubt, get us through the current one.

Just make sure you don’t overfill your teepee with TP.

Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.