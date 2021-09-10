Return with us now to that thrilling yesteryear before his political enemies were bashing Chris Sununu for (a) carelessly catching COVID-19 and passing it on to thousands or (b) not catching COVID but taking up precious hospital space that should have gone to the truly sick who were stacking up in the hallways. Really, we saw both versions.
But this was earlier, when the governor of New Hampshire was being pilloried for traveling to Kentucky (without announcing it to the world in advance) to see what that state is learning from its own latest round with the virus. Waste of time and taxpayer money, the critics cried. They were hardly mollified upon learning that the plane trip was paid for by inventor Dean Kamen, someone who plays nice with others, no matter their politics.
As it turns out, the governor and health officials picked up on something Kentucky is doing with this surge that New Hampshire didn’t do with the initial one. Rather than set up separate venues for hospital overflows, Kentucky expands a hospital’s capacity by setting up the extra beds on its existing campus. The expertise is thus better leveraged without worrying about splitting time and staff. Makes sense.
His critics will say Sununu could have learned this without the visit but sometimes being on hand, talking with the people running the show, and actually observing the process gives one a better perspective.
One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.