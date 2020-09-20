With Jews worldwide observing their high holy days right now, a new U.S. study finds that young Americans are clueless about the Nazi Holocaust that did its utmost to eradicate Jews.
The study reports that more than one in 10 respondents have never even heard the word “holocaust.” Some had no idea that Hitler’s plan murdered some six million Jews (and countless other innocents). They couldn’t name any of the 40,000 concentration and death camps.
“If we let these trends continue for another generation, the crucial lessons from this terrible part of history could be lost,” said Greg Schneider, an executive with the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which commissioned the study.
That makes it all the more important a new New Hampshire law is given more than lip service in our schools. The law specifically requires that the Holocaust be addressed in public classrooms.
The trouble, however, is that we tend to pass laws and then forget about them.
The Holocaust measure should be used not only to teach about that unimaginable period but to also see that a basic unit of civics be taught. We understand that state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has been working on this issue. More power to him.