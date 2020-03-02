We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.

According to our State House reporter Kevin Landrigan, the bill remains alive, at least until this Thursday.

The bill’s backers propose that ski lift tickets be taxed under the Rooms and Meals levy. That is preposterous. Was this an attempt to mask another tax or is it being argued that skiing is the same as dining? If you eat that doughnut on the ride up in a chairlift, would this be double taxation?

New Hampshire’s ski industry is an important part of our economy. It has to compete with Maine and Vermont for ski dollars. Weighing it down with a ski tax is not a good idea. We expect a majority of House members will see that and kill this thing this week.

