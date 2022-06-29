We are big fans of CRT. We trust the acronym got your attention. The one of which we write is what we might call Critical Recreation Theory.
In a nutshell, it is the body of thinking that shows a sound body contributes very much to a sound mind.
Sunday News columnist Patrick Hynes focused this week on how physical fitness can do much to improve one’s mental health. Hynes cited an analysis of more than 1,000 studies over 30 years.
The studies show that “three decades of science make it clear: Exercise should be integrated into prevention and treatment of mental illness and promotion of mental wellness.”
Hynes saluted the Planet Fitness company, which was started here in New Hampshire and is known nationally. The company this summer is offering free in-club fitness workouts to teens ages 14 through 19. Fitness training videos are part of the program as is a summer sweepstakes that will award one Granite State teen a $500 scholarship. Parents ought to jump (how high is up to them) to have their teens take part in this offering.
It is not just mental health that is improved through physical fitness. Studies have shown for decades how much better elementary and secondary students do academically when they have regular in-school exercise.
The 2008 bestseller “Spark” by Dr. John J. Ratey ought to be required reading for school leaders and school boards. Climbing walls can help. So can square-dancing! Educational quizzes can even be fun when it is first demonstrated to students how much more a vigorous activity increases their retention of the facts.
The health benefits of exercise are proven, but too often ignored. Couple them with the educational and mental health benefits and this “CRT” is a win-win.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…