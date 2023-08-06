A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Shocking. We hope this report didn’t cost too much, although money is apparently no object to the group.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Right call: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Hunter's bargain: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough s…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

'Equitable' streets: Or same ole urban renewal?

What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Ode to MHT: Travelers sing its praises

Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Niche taxation: TIF isn't a panacea

Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activ…

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Distressed dams: Better to have than have not

Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.

Good move on charter: Keeping the purse strings

A majority of Manchester ’s aldermanic board made the right call last week in deep-sixing another attempt to remove that body’s role in setting tax and spending authority over the largest share of the budget, that of the school district. If politicians here really want to place such a charte…