A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.
Shocking. We hope this report didn’t cost too much, although money is apparently no object to the group.
Americans for Prosperity state director Greg Moore hit it right on the head about the group. “It certainly is no surprise that an organization that works to grow government would rue that New Hampshire’s government didn’t expand by between half and three-quarters of a billion dollars by their estimate.”
Despite or more likely because of recent business tax cuts, those levies have brought in record revenues. That’s good but it can have a downside.
It can lead to complacency and carelessness. Indeed, the Legislature just passed the biggest spending budget in state history. When times turn bad, as they inevitably do, trying to cut spending will draw howls from groups such as the New Hampshire “Fiscal Policy Institute.”
The late Meldrim Thomson Jr. had it right. The fiscal hawk noted that low taxes are the result of low spending. Remember that, New Hampshire.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough s…
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.
Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activ…
Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.
A majority of Manchester ’s aldermanic board made the right call last week in deep-sixing another attempt to remove that body’s role in setting tax and spending authority over the largest share of the budget, that of the school district. If politicians here really want to place such a charte…