Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
It is how open and accessible and close to the people that government is, he said. Being a small state with a large legislature, which stands for election every two years as does the governor, is remarkable and valuable, he said.
We agree.
Sunshine Week is an annual effort by news media and others nationwide to promote the importance of government of, by, and for the people. In New Hampshire, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications Inc., and the New England First Amendment Coalition teamed up with the Warren Rudman Center for Justice at the UNH School of Law for a forum.
Like Judge Delker, all the panelists were there on their own time, after their day jobs, because of their interest and commitment to that accessibility.
Manchester City Solicitor Emily Gray Rice joined Delker along with ACLU New Hampshire director Gilles Bissonnette and attorney Gregory Sullivan. Their forum was ably moderated by NHPR editor Casey McDermott.
All made the point that for all the openness of government here, it means little if the public doesn’t keep watch on and participate in that government. In other words, use it or lose it.
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?