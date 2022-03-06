The program will examine the importance of an open government and the role the public should play in it. The panel includes Superior Court Judge William Delker, Manchester City Solicitor Emily Rice, attorneys Gilles Bissonnette and Gregory Sullivan, and New Hampshire Public Radio editor Casey McDermott will moderate. The event is free and open to the public, which can register at loebschool.org.
A second event, also online, is set for Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. Attorney Greg Sullivan will host the session on what to do if your request for public records is denied. The free program is from the New England First Amendment Coalition and registration is available through the coalition at nefac.org.
Both the Loeb School and NEFAC offer tools to help the public insure it knows what the public’s government is doing. If you don’t take advantage of the sunshine, you might find yourself in the dark.
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?