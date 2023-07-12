With formidable money filling the war chests of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, it’s time for Gov. Chris Sununu to make his intentions plain as to whether he’ll seek another term or step aside.

While many expect the popular four-term governor won’t seek another term, not having formally said so may become a problem for Republican hopefuls like former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, patiently waiting in the wings for word. They and others will need time to build both the political and financial support candidacies require. The gubernatorial primary and general election are likely to be the costliest in Granite State history for that office.

Friday, June 30, 2023

January 5th: NH's independence day

Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Labels: Fighting party gridlock

If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Biomess: Making an evergreen boondoggle

Green energy sounds so good that — like “organic”, “non-fat” and a legion of marketing terms before them — it’s slick and a good way to sell whatever for a bit more than it’s worth.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Dublin’s choice: Police and school safety

The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…