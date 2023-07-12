With formidable money filling the war chests of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, it’s time for Gov. Chris Sununu to make his intentions plain as to whether he’ll seek another term or step aside.
While many expect the popular four-term governor won’t seek another term, not having formally said so may become a problem for Republican hopefuls like former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, patiently waiting in the wings for word. They and others will need time to build both the political and financial support candidacies require. The gubernatorial primary and general election are likely to be the costliest in Granite State history for that office.
And what Warmington and Craig may lack in fresh ideas, outlook or leadership, they make up for with proven records of attracting deep-pocket donors. While that isn’t much of a qualification for performance in office, it’s a proven necessity for attaining said office.
If Sununu is going to bow out, we’d like to see a strong field of Republican primary contenders squaring off in debates to battle harden the winner for the challenge ahead in the general election.
Primaries in the post-Trump era have gotten a bad reputation, often being derided for driving extremism and widening that yawning gap between left and right in America. We trust that most Granite Staters still know how to disagree without being spastically disagreeable. A vigorous primary is a tonic for candidates, affording voters ample access to office seekers and the opportunity to influence party nominees and is critical to the vitality of our democracy.
Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.
The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…