Candidates for a U.S. Senate seat shouldn’t make things up out of whole cloth. Naive, we know.
But if contestants Maggie Hassan and Donald Bolduc abided by such a rule, it would have put their race into a whole new light. Voters might actually have heard a bit more substance than the current “you’re a liar!” and “you’re a bigger liar!”
Hassan’s claims of being bipartisan and tough on illegal immigration are nearly as ridiculous as are Bolduc’s that Pinkerton Academy in Derry lets students use kitty litter for their toilet and that busloads of out-of-staters have been allowed to vote here.
Gov. Chris Sununu dismisses Bolduc’s tall tales as a very minor issue. We disagree. Bolduc has a serious problem with the truth. When challenged, he claims that the baseless story he is telling is what he “has heard” from citizens. In the kitty litter lie, he then says it’s up to the school to prove him wrong.
That’s dangerous stuff for a man who wants to represent us in Washington.
There is no good choice here. Voters must decide which of these two will do the least damage in the next six years.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.