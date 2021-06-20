A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.
They show just how desperate are his opponents to find something — anything — with which to hobble the popular governor.
They criticize him for urging people to be vaccinated but they also criticize him for declining to use the public’s money on prizes and other giveaways to increase vaccination numbers.
Last Thursday, the governor ended his 111th press briefing on the pandemic health crisis. That regular information-sharing with the public is one of the reasons why New Hampshire has fared as well as it has through the pandemic. It is also why Sununu has such enviable public credibility, making him an obvious choice to deliver the pro-vaccination message through the TV campaign. That his political foes can’t see that is their problem.