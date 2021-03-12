A 20-year-old Bow man lost his life in 2018 because another man, driving drunk for at least the third time, crashed into his vehicle. We don’t know how many more times Joseph Leonard of Derry may have driven while drunk, how many more times he may have endangered the lives of others on our roads and highways. Whatever that number, he should never have been allowed to get behind the wheel after that second conviction.

Beth Shaw is the mother of Tyler Shaw, the Bow man who died almost three years ago. We applaud her efforts to tighten the punishment for situations like the one that killed her son. Prison sentences for negligent homicide involving drunk driving would be increased to as much as 30 years.

The Leonard case points out the laxity of current law. After his second drunk driving conviction, he was sentenced to just 12 months in jail, but that was suspended. An ignition interlock was installed in his vehicle instead and within six months, Leonard had registered on it an alcohol level twice the legal limit. Inexplicably, the state extended the device order by just six months, after which Leonard was driving drunk again, this time ending with Tyler Shaw dead.

Yes, cases like this need to result in longer prison terms. But prevention as well as punishment should be added here. Any second DWI conviction, death or injury notwithstanding, should also mandate the permanent revocation of a license to operate a motor vehicle.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Editorials

