Manchester parents are not alone in wondering what the dickens their schools have been preaching regarding something called “critical race theory.”

As reported in Friday’s Union Leader, Litchfield parents were up in arms last week about what the district is or isn’t doing regarding a theory about “White privilege” and the racism all Whites carry.

Having found countless links to the theory from a document posted on the district website, parents wanted answers.

The links have been removed, the district said; they had not been properly vetted, the district said; the district will be more careful.

The head of the teachers’ union assured parents that “CRT isn’t an issue in the district. It doesn’t exist as part of any curriculum in K-12,” to the best of his knowledge.

Trust but verify would be our advice to parents.

Father of the Navy: A word for John Barry

No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!

Judge Temple gets it: Restraint law doesn't apply

It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

A rush to spend: Craig grows government

As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…