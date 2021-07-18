Manchester parents are not alone in wondering what the dickens their schools have been preaching regarding something called “critical race theory.”
As reported in Friday’s Union Leader, Litchfield parents were up in arms last week about what the district is or isn’t doing regarding a theory about “White privilege” and the racism all Whites carry.
Having found countless links to the theory from a document posted on the district website, parents wanted answers.
The links have been removed, the district said; they had not been properly vetted, the district said; the district will be more careful.
The head of the teachers’ union assured parents that “CRT isn’t an issue in the district. It doesn’t exist as part of any curriculum in K-12,” to the best of his knowledge.
Trust but verify would be our advice to parents.