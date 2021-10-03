One of the Visigoth wannabes who literally shut down last Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting apparently had no choice.
“We are literally living in, you know, mild communism,” she said in explaining her behavior.
Actually, no. You are neither literally nor figuratively living under communism. If you were and you acted out in the manner you and your fellow yahoos did, you would have been hauled off to a jail cell where you would have had no medical treatment for the welts that police truncheons raised on your head, literally.
Last week’s scene was appalling, on several levels. In miniature, it reminded us of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which police and building security were ill-prepared and democracy was briefly shut down. That widely-seen spectacle, as well as more recent stunts here in New Hampshire, makes all the more unforgivable the lack of preparation by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council as well as police security.
Even without proper planning, the meeting held at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College should not have been canceled. At the first signs of unrest, the police should have seized those disturbing the peace and hauled them off, not to a gulag or reeducation camp, but to the county jail. Yes, it might have been a bit messy, but there were plenty of police on hand. Democracy should not be denied or delayed by thuggery.
