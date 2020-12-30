It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.
Along streets and roads, the number of trashed items, from soda and beer cans to paper and plastic wrappings, etc., is astonishing. We don’t believe that the number of yahoos who do this littering are on the increase. But where once their car’s speed might let them cover a mile or more between each tossed item, now the distance is less and the trash density greater.
What to do? Asking these people not to litter does no good in an editorial. Most of them can barely read. The few who can are unlikely to be reading news and information. We can hope, however, that the authorities will treat the trashing of our public byways as serious and prosecute the offenders when found. Any chance of reinstalling stocks in the public square?