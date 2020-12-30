It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.

Along streets and roads, the number of trashed items, from soda and beer cans to paper and plastic wrappings, etc., is astonishing. We don’t believe that the number of yahoos who do this littering are on the increase. But where once their car’s speed might let them cover a mile or more between each tossed item, now the distance is less and the trash density greater.

What to do? Asking these people not to litter does no good in an editorial. Most of them can barely read. The few who can are unlikely to be reading news and information. We can hope, however, that the authorities will treat the trashing of our public byways as serious and prosecute the offenders when found. Any chance of reinstalling stocks in the public square?

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Tax dodge: Nothing to see here

There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review o…

Christa's coin: Good idea for sale proceeds

We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around t…

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Clear the roof: Dangerous driving warning

It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for oth…

Littleton’s loss: Dr. 'Crow' Enderson, RIP

Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Nashua's curfew: What benefit at what cost?

Nashua’s Board of Health vote this week recommending aldermen set a 9:30 nightly curfew for restaurants and bars was not surprising but still disappointing. We hope the aldermen were listening to citizens, including one who said it feels “like this is a knee-jerk reaction to do something bec…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
No to Nashua curfew: Stopping the Mass. hordes

Nashua is considering a 9:30 p.m. mandatory closing time for its restaurants and bars because, its health officials say, Massachusetts has one. They worry that Bay Staters, still ravenous for food and drink at that hour, will head to Nashua to wine, dine, and disperse COVID-19. In fact, they…

Shaheen gushes: To hell with civilian oversight

It doesn’t look like Jeanne Shaheen has any problems with waiving the requirement that a U.S. Secretary of Defense must be at least seven years removed from military service. Oh, well, President-elect Joe Biden is only doing what Donald Trump did in naming retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to…

Christmas is coming: Here's an easy gift idea

No reason to panic, but Christmas is just 12 days away from today’s Sunday News. We are confident that our readers are well ahead of the clock, and have just “one or two things” to pick up to complete their shopping list.

Friday, December 11, 2020
New Hampshire mourns: Speaker Dick Hinch. RIP

Coming without warning as it did, this week’s death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch is a particularly difficult blow for his family, friends, and his many colleagues in politics and government to absorb.