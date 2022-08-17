Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.
We received one such piece the other day. It said “Fire Pelosi.” and “Impeach Biden.”
That’s apparently all a voter needs to know about Nancy Pelosi. Fire her.
Karoline did get a bit more granular regarding Joe Biden, parroting that he’s pushed a socialist agenda and opened our southern border to drugs and criminals. The flyer includes photos of Biden and Pelosi along with a third unidentified man who must be the one of the criminals Karoline is after, although it looks a bit like Hunter Biden, the president’s son.
The flyer also reports that Karoline “worked in President Trump’s White House.” It doesn’t say what she might have done there. We are guessing it wasn’t enough to put on her flyer.
That the minimum age to serve is 25 instead of the voting age can be attributed to the wisdom of George Mason of Virginia — the eponym for George Mason University in that state — who reasoned during the Federal Constitutional Convention that there should be a period between being free to manage one’s own affairs and managing the “affairs of a great nation.” We agree.
It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.
The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.