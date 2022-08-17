Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.

We received one such piece the other day. It said “Fire Pelosi.” and “Impeach Biden.”

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022

Shoot first: Abolish the FBI?

First District congressional candidate Tim Baxter says he will move to abolish the FBI on his first day in office. We won’t hold our breath.

Fire Sale: No relief from Boston

With all the relentlessly depressing news coming from Washington, the weather, and the corner store this summer, the Boston Red Sox were counted on even more than usual for relief from our woes.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Dems ‘like’ Trump: A tactic worthy of him

It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.

Risky, unethical: Swett joins denunciation

The following statement was signed by 35 prominent Democrats who have previously held congressional or gubernatorial offices. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett of New Hampshire is among them.

Sunday, August 07, 2022

About NH ‘first’ law: Hassan’s magic spell

  • Carl Perreault

Maggie Hassan and other New Hampshire Democrats cite New Hampshire presidential primary law as if they were invoking a magic spell. The law, they chant, says New Hampshire goes first.

Hartnett horror: Is this necessary?

The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…

Gunstock's future: Nix political donations

Now that things have settled down a bit at the Gunstock ski and recreation area, the newly constituted commission might want to put a stop to its ski area making political donations.

Friday, August 05, 2022

Burns the bully: 2nd CD spectacle

Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.