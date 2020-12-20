Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.
His hometown never had a bigger booster, particularly for sports programs. He himself excelled at basketball, baseball and golf, among others, and both managed and played for the Littleton Townies basketball team.
“Crow” came home to Littleton after completing college and dental school and maintained his practice for more than 50 years. But in addition to his profession and his love of sports, he was active in the community, particularly through his beloved Elks, as well as the Lions and the town outing club. And he also found the time to become a first-class player of competitive bridge.
A voracious reader, he was still borrowing several volumes a week from the Littleton Library until shortly before his death at the age of 87.
Littleton and the North Country have lost a favorite son.